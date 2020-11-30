Barbara Musterman, a long-time resident of the Annapolis area, died peacefully in her home of natural causes on the 27th of November. Born in 1928 in Annapolis, Barbara married her childhood sweetheart and late husband John Musterman. She left home after graduating from Annapolis High School and began her life as a military wife traveling the United States. Barbara loved cooking for her family, swimming, and socializing with her friends. She had a wonderful, witty sense of humor and could light up a room with her smile. Barbara was preceded in death by two children, Kathleen Kaceff and John Kent Musterman. She is survived by her remaining four children, Mark Musterman, Matthew Musterman, Michael Musterman, Maria Mathews, eight grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy to her life. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
