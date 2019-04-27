Barbara Phelps Lee (69), of Annapolis, passed away on April 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband William V. Lee; two sons, William and Michael (La'Crisha); three grandchildren, Braeden, Chloe, and April Skye Lee; and two brothers, Cliff and Frank Phelps. A visitation will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care 814 Bestgate Rd. Annapolis, MD from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, May 3rd. A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 10am at Lasting Tributes with burial immediately following at Bestgate Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019