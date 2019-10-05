Barbara Ann Sarlin (née Lane) was born in Baltimore, MD, on October 29, 1944, to Joseph and Asta Lane. She spent her childhood years with her parents and older brother Patrick in Dundalk, MD, graduated from Towson State University with a degree in elementary education, and taught first grade in Prince George's County for 2 years. Barbara married Ronald Armand Sarlin in 1966 and moved to Bowie, MD. Barbara and Ronald welcomed a son, Eric, in 1968, and a daughter, Kristen, in 1971. The family moved to Bay Hills in Arnold, MD, in 1974, which became her home for over 40 years. As her children grew older, Barbara returned to teaching as a substitute for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and, with her husband, founded Candle in the Window, a successful homemade crafts business specializing in candlesticks and embroidery. Barbara enjoyed mystery novels; historical fiction, particularly Gone with the Wind; making and collecting crafts; celebrating holidays with family; and spending time with her grandchildren. In 2014, she and husband Ronald moved from Arnold to Heritage Harbour in Annapolis. Barbara died of complications due to intestinal problems on September 18, 2019, in Anne Arundel Medical Center. A small funeral service with her immediate family was held at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD, on September 25. She is survived by her loving husband, two children, daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law Joshua, and three grandchildren, Maya, Riley, and Annie. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019