Barbara Ann Schuh, age 80, passed away on April 26, 2020. Barbara grew up in Cherry Hill, NJ, and graduated from Haddonfield HS in 1958. She was an energetic and compassionate woman who loved music, dancing, eating crabs, and traveling/shopping when she could. Barbara also enjoyed attending church and spending time with friends. She was a proud member of the Republican Party and election judge. She especially enjoyed summer vacations with family in Ocean City, NJ. She was generous with her time and her love, always inviting a stranger to a holiday dinner if they had no place to go. Barbara also volunteered her time to Chrysalis House, and Big Sisters of America. After raising her children, Barbara went to work in the ophthalmology field and especially enjoyed working with patients. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bill Ritter of Annapolis MD; her three children, Lori Fortner (Robert) of Toledo OH; Gary Schuh (Karen) of Oak Hill VA; and Lisa Davis (John) of Malvern PA; a brother Ron Starrett (Mary Jo) of Middletown DE; and 6 wonderful grandchildren; Kyle, Jake and Courtney Schuh; Jack, Ryan and Ben Davis. Funeral services are limited to the immediate family due to the virus pandemic restrictions. Barbara will be laid to rest at Glenwood Memorial Cemetery, Broomall PA. A celebration of Barbara's life and memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made in her honor to: Anne Arundel County Food Bank (aafoodbank.org), P.O. Box 650, Crownsville, MD 21032 or American Red Cross (redcross.org), P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. An online guestbook is available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2020.