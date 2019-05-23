On Sunday, May 12, 2019, Barbara Sue Sponsler of Glen Burnie went home to be with our blessed Lord and Savior. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Ferndale United Methodist Church, 117 Ferndale Road, Glen Burnie. Internment will be private. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ferndale United Methodist Church. For full obituary and online condolences, please go to simplicitycfs.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 23 to May 25, 2019