Barbara Annette Mishalanie Sublett, known to many simply as Bambi, passed away June 11. She was born on 13 July 1941, in Utica, NY, to Marian Jane and Philip George Mishalanie. About four years later, her family moved to Miami, Florida, where she grew up and worked first in her grandfather's grocery store, then in her parents' metal manufacturing business. She graduated from North Miami High and received a BA in Music Education from the U. of Miami. She lived in the Philippines for a time, then moved to Denver to teach. She earned her Masters in Education and worked toward her Ph.D. at Duke U. She married Dr. Henry Sublett in May 1976, and they settled in Bay Ridge. Barbara taught special education. and first and second graders in Anne Arundel County public schools for many years, where her imagination, and her funny and gentle nature, endeared her to her students. She made friends with everyone she met, was on a first name basis with service providers and store personnel, and was always willing to help anyone in any way. Bambi was a dedicated 27-year member of Annapolis Chapter No. 46, Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as Starpoint Martha, and greatly enjoyed being the Chapter's prompter. In her varied past, she also belonged to the Annapolis Woodworkers' Guild, and was a regular at the Annapolis Senior Center in Arnold. She created tile mosaics, and stained and fused glass art pieces. The octagon was her favorite shape. She knitted, sewed, and painted. She loved her dog Mitzi and all the other pups in the past; her yard, and crafting. She is predeceased by Hans, her beloved husband, and survived by her sister Dr. Sarah Layton and her mother Marian Mishalanie, both of Orlando, FL. A memorial service will be held at the Annapolis Masonic Lodge, 162 Conduit St., Annapolis, on 21 September at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County or the Eastern Star Scholarship Foundation.

