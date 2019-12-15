Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. Taylor, 91, of Annapolis passed away at her home on December 11, 2019 with her beloved husband "Bunky" at her side. She was born on April 17, 1928 in Milford, DE to the late Leila and Roy Judy, Sr. After graduating from Bridgewater College she moved to Annapolis and started a career as a social worker at Crownsville State Hospital. On August 28, 1952 she married her lifelong sweetheart, Lemuel Taylor, IV. Barbara switched careers and started working with the Anne Arundel County Library System as a Librarian, who drove the Book Mobile from 1961-1967 and again from 1974 until the program ended. Tater, as she was called by her co-workers remained at the library until her retirement in 1995. She had a passion for helping others and was always there for a friend in need. Barbara relished the fond memories of serving the kids in Anne Arundel County during those years. She would spend the next 20 years volunteering at the food pantry of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Edgewater, where she was an active member of the church. A faithful and humble servant of our Lord her entire life, Barbara was always putting the needs of others before her own. Her work on earth was done, God called her home. Her family and friends were blessed to have her in their lives. The love and kindness she so freely gave will live on in their hearts forever and she will be forever missed. Barbara is survived by her two children, Lem (Jen) Taylor, V of Crownsville, and Terry (Tom) Gunther of Upper Marlboro, MD; six grandchildren, Kenny Taylor VI, Brandon Mayhew, Kristen Mayhew, Judy DuPlaee, Michelle Russom and Sarah Taylor; eleven great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Roy Judy, Jr of Grenwood, DE. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, Dec 17 from 4 to 7 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

