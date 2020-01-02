The Capital Gazette

Barbara Vaughan, 86, of Lexington Virginia went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frederick C. Vaughan, Sr. She also is survived by three children: Vicki (John) Nachman of Mechanicsville, VA, Frederick C. (Tammie) Vaughan, Jr. of Clifton Forge, VA and Dr. David (Jill) Vaughan of Finksburg, MD; seven grandchildren that enriched her life: Rachel, Jacob, Rebecca, Lucas, Benjamin, Eric and Abby, as well as two great-grandchildren: Emory and Evelynne. A memorial service will be held in Lexington, Virginia on January 18, 2020. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
