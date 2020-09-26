1/1
Barbara Zeleny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020. She was survived by her loving companion Rick Reeder; devoted daughter Cheryl Lentz and twin brother Bob Brandenburg (Jeanne) cherished grandchildren Justin Kennedy (Katee), Cody Lentz (Alison) and adored great grandson Jack Kennedy and nieces, nephews and friends. Proceeded in death were beloved parents, Laurence and Reba Brandenburg and brothers, Laurence and Frank. Loved by family and friends. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the loving care and support given by the Gilchrist Hospice of Columbia. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Gilchrist Center Howard County, 6336 Cedar Lane Columbia, MD 21044.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 24, 2020
Me Barbara was a beautiful person. I had the privilege to work for her and Rick for several yrs. She was sweet, thoughtful and kind. Almost like a Grandmother. Her and Rick were together for almost 22yrs. They were so funny together. She was the love of Ricks life. Me Barbara and I had many long talks through the yrs, sitting and drinking coffee over Family issues. I will miss her tremendously. Rest is piece .
Michele T
Friend
September 23, 2020
We will love and miss you, Mommom. I wish we had more time together, but I'm grateful for the time that we did share. Rest in peace ♡
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved