Barbara Zeleny

Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020. She was survived by her loving companion Rick Reeder; devoted daughter Cheryl Lentz and twin brother Bob Brandenburg (Jeanne) cherished grandchildren Justin Kennedy (Katee), Cody Lentz (Alison) and adored great grandson Jack Kennedy and nieces, nephews and friends. Proceeded in death were beloved parents, Laurence and Reba Brandenburg and brothers, Laurence and Frank. Loved by family and friends. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the loving care and support given by the Gilchrist Hospice of Columbia. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Gilchrist Center Howard County, 6336 Cedar Lane Columbia, MD 21044.



