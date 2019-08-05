Barry Jon Aikin, 77, of Shady Side, Md. Passed away on Aug.2, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Ivadelle Aikin, his sister, Lani Boaz, his brother, Craig Aikin and his grandsons, Jon Russell Aikin and James William Aikin. Barry was retired from the U.S. Dept. of State after 43 years of service. He enjoyed traveling to work each day on his Harley Davidson and then his red Corvette. His favorite place to travel was to Hawaii where his lived for a few years when he was a young boy. He loved watching the Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Roy Rogers and the Lone Ranger and doing crossword puzzles. His hometown sports the Washington Nationals and Washington Redskins. Attending his children and grandchildren's activities was also one of his favorite things to do. Survivors include his loving wife Elizabeth of 58 years of marriage, his six children Patrick, Mary, Carolyn, Susan, Brian, and Rebecca, twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-one great grand children. A viewing will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, Galesville, Md. On Tuesday Aug. 6,2019 from 12-2 pm. Funeral Service at 2 pm. Private burial. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to to help find a cure for Parkinson disease.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019