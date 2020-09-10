Barry Hagen of Annapolis passed away following surgery after an accident on September 8, 2020. Born in Paterson, N.J. on February 23, 1940, he was a much-admired estate appraiser, serving 35 years for the federal government before establishing Hagen & Hagen Appraisers with his wife of 32 years, Jean Hagen, who survives him. A Coast Guard veteran, he was an extensive collector of military memorabilia and historic artifacts, proudly declaring himself a "collector of history." Affable, outgoing, curious, and patriotic, Barry collected friends as easily as he did the keepsakes of his life.



