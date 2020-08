Or Copy this URL to Share

Barry Lamond Thompson, 55, of Lothian passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Mable and Tyrone Thompson; sisters, Kandi Ford and Kim (Mark) Williams; niece, Kaeshelle Ford; nephew, Jonathan Ford; and several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private burial service will be held for his immediate family.



