Barry Nolan Davidson, Jr., left this life unexpectedly on May 13, 2019, at the age of 46.Born September 6, 1972, in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was the oldest of two sons, and attended Knob Noster High School in Missouri. He most recently resided in Odenton, Maryland, where, after several years as Senior Technical Specialist for Office Depot in Glen Burnie, he accepted a new position as Access Control Specialist for AECOM. A devoted family man, he sported a host of playful personas to inspire and share laughter. One of his favorite activities was making new friends as Captain Jack Maryland. Convention-goers of all ages loved the look, the voice and the swagger as he brought to life everyone's favorite Pirate of the Caribbean. His other passions included writing, philosophical debate, computer hardware, '80s metal and Weird Al songs, Harley Davidsons, Marvel Movies, Pokemon, and greasy delivered food. In quiet moments, he could often be found gathering sticks, stones and shells. Most never knew it, but Barry could sing. He won his wife's heart with The Jeff Healey Band's "Angel Eyes."His most notable personal trait was his generosity of spirit, followed by his skill as a fixer of broken things, but he was also known for his quick wit, wicked sarcasm, and warped sense of humor. He claimed to dislike a lot of things, but the only thing he was genuinely known to hate was country music.From the family of his birth, Barry is survived by both his mother, Sandra Kay Bell Davidson, and his father, Barry Nolan Davidson, Sr., as well as his brother, Chris Davidson.From the family he created with his spouse of 18 years, he is survived by his wife, Dora McAlpin; his son, Bucky Davidson; his daughter, Cyanne McAlpin; his stepson, Zak Zeeks; and his daughter-in-law, Malarie Zeeks. He also leaves behind an unruly but devoted 2-year-old German shepherd named Pascal.A Celebration of Life service for Barry is scheduled for Friday, May 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Epilepsy Foundation (

