Beatrice (Bea) Kendall passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children. She joins her husband of 56 years, John B. (Jack), to rest in eternal peace in heaven. Bea is survived by her children Jack (Sue) Kendall, Jeffrey Kendall and Jayne Clark; grandchildren Kelly (Andrew) Serke, Kevin (Ashleigh) Kendall, Kyle Kendall and McKenzie and Andrew Clark; and great-grandchildren Anna and Emery Serke. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Bea graduated from American International University and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USAF Women's Air Corps. She taught at Wroxeter-on-Severn School in Arnold and served as Director of the Prep School. Bea also served as the Director of the Office on Aging for Anne Arundel County and later as the Director of Senior Programs for the State of Maryland, Office on Aging. She earned a Masters Degree in Counseling from Towson University. Bea and her husband Jack retired to Winter Park, Florida in 1998, where she lived for almost 20 years before moving to Annandale, Virginia. There will be a private interment for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Bea Kendall to either INOVA Health Foundation, PO Box 4018, Merrifield, VA 22116-4018 or St Phillips Catholic Church, 7500 St Phillips Ct, Falls Church, VA 22042.

