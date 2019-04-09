Beatrice Mae Wright, born July 16,1938 departed this earth on April 4,2019 at the age of 80. Born in Annapolis to Arnold Haywood Miller Sr and Bessie Beatrice Baker. Mae was one of twenty brothers and sisters, Arnold Miller, Betty Anderson, Richard Miller, Ruth Cooper, Katy West, Linda Dortch, Walter Miller, Becky Fisher, Mary Gott, Fred Miller, Lori Amaya and Wanda Williams. Preceded in death by Tommy Miller, James Miller, Harry Miller, Woody Miller, Joseph Miller and Robert Miller. Mae is survived by daughter Dias Ann Davis of Annapolis and George G Wright Jr of Hollywood , Md., six grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. During her career she owned and operated Cape St. Marys Marina Mechanisville, Md and retired for International Assoc of Machinist & Aerospace Workers Hollywood MdFuneral Service to be held at Lasting Tribute Funeral Home, 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis, Md 21401 Saturday April 13,2019. Viewing to begin at 10:00 am with a Service at 11:00 and Burial to follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019