Benjamin Combs
1980 - 2020
Benjamin Robert Combs, of Arnold, Maryland, passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020 at the age of 40. Benjamin was born on March 6, 1980 in Knoxville, TN. He had lived in Arnold for over 30 years. Benjamin was known for the kindness he showed to others, longtime friends or someone he recently met. He will be missed by all, especially his daughter, Lilly Combs of Annapolis; his parents, Frank and Teresa Combs; sister, Jessica Combs; and grandmothers, Claudette Terry and Betty Combs, all of Knoxville. Private Services will be held by the family. Online condolences may be made at

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
