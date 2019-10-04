Benjamin Norris Paxson, Sr of Annapolis MD passed away on September 29, 2019. He was 90. Born, November 8, 1928 in Baltimore MD, he grew up on Claude Street in West Annapolis. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Coulbourne Paxson, Sr., his mother, Maude Norris Paxson, and brother, Robert C Paxson Jr., all of Annapolis. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1945 where he played baseball, basketball and soccer. He was a star on the baseball diamond, both in high school and many years after that with the Annapolis Athletic Association. He was a career federal employee, beginning with the Annapolis Post Office, the Naval Experimental Station, and retired from NASA/ Goddard Space Flight Center in 1985. At NASA he was part of the test and evaluation team on the early Explorer launches as well as later Gemini and Apollo programs. He always said that it was the best job he ever had. He was a lifelong member of B.P.O Elks 622 where he was very active with various committees. Norris married his high school classmate, Evelyn Sites of West Annapolis, in 1947. In 1985, they retired and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. Together they enjoyed, fishing, golf, friends, and going to country music concerts. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn, five children, Ben Paxson (Carol) of Owings Mills, Linda Brown (John) of Annapolis, Will Paxson (Sharon) of Shepherdstown WV, Janet Birman (Alex) of Baltimore, and Andy Paxson (Marybeth) of Martinsburg WV. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday October 7, 2019 at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis, MD 21401 at 1:00 PM. Interment Private. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019