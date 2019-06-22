Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Purcell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Dorsey Purcell age 55, lifelong Annapolitan died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at a Hospice of the Chesapeake facility after being diagnosed with brain cancer in September 2018. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Joseph Purcell and Bettie Ann Dorsey Purcell, he is survived by his wife of 25 years, Colleen Kelleher Purcell, his son, Christian Michael Purcell, his dog Eddy, and his brother Craig Nunnally Purcell (Mary Purcell wife, Kate, niece, David and Hank, nephews) and the numerous friends who loved him. He is a graduate of Annapolis High School and North American Institute of Aviation in Conway, South Carolina. Ben owned and operated Annapolis Carpentry and Matrix Design Build for decades where he sought to preserve and restore historic buildings in Annapolis. Most recently, Ben was employed by Eklund's as an elevator finish specialist. He is best known for his vast breadth of knowledge, expertise, and skills and was extremely generous with his time and talents. If you told Ben he couldn't do/fix something, he would prove you wrong. Ben was a weather enthusiast and enjoyed being on the water, traveling with friends, mowing the lawn, elaborate tailgates for Navy football games, attending his son's numerous soccer and lacrosse games, and entertaining the hordes of people that congregated on his screened porch weekly. However, he is perhaps best known for his love of butter and all things bacon. In lieu of flowers the family encourages people to donate to

