On March 4, 2019, Benjamin "Sonny" Frederick Thompson Jr., passed away in Halethorpe, MD. Benjamin is survived by his partner Joan Ann Edmondson; children Toni Ann Walborn (husband Steven), Benjamin F. Thompson, III, Michael Edmondson, Terry Edmondson (wife Renee), Jerry Edmondson; siblings Phyllis Seekford (husband Chuck) Shirley Shriner and Ruth Dolle; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by his daughter, Joanann Thompson; brothers, William and Tommy. Benjamin was a devoted member to the following organizations: Elks, Motor Corp, Moose, American Legion, Scottish Rights Scimeter Club, Boumi Temple and the Masons. A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM and Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM 6:00-8:00 PM at BAILEY Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PA. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow to Glen Haven Memorial Park 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061, arrival time 10:00 AM.

On March 4, 2019, Benjamin "Sonny" Frederick Thompson Jr., passed away in Halethorpe, MD. Benjamin is survived by his partner Joan Ann Edmondson; children Toni Ann Walborn (husband Steven), Benjamin F. Thompson, III, Michael Edmondson, Terry Edmondson (wife Renee), Jerry Edmondson; siblings Phyllis Seekford (husband Chuck) Shirley Shriner and Ruth Dolle; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by his daughter, Joanann Thompson; brothers, William and Tommy. Benjamin was a devoted member to the following organizations: Elks, Motor Corp, Moose, American Legion, Scottish Rights Scimeter Club, Boumi Temple and the Masons. A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM and Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM 6:00-8:00 PM at BAILEY Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PA. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow to Glen Haven Memorial Park 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061, arrival time 10:00 AM. Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019

