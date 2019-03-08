On March 4, 2019, Benjamin "Sonny" Frederick Thompson Jr., passed away in Halethorpe, MD. Benjamin is survived by his partner Joan Ann Edmondson; children Toni Ann Walborn (husband Steven), Benjamin F. Thompson, III, Michael Edmondson, Terry Edmondson (wife Renee), Jerry Edmondson; siblings Phyllis Seekford (husband Chuck) Shirley Shriner and Ruth Dolle; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by his daughter, Joanann Thompson; brothers, William and Tommy. Benjamin was a devoted member to the following organizations: Elks, Motor Corp, Moose, American Legion, Scottish Rights Scimeter Club, Boumi Temple and the Masons. A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM and Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM 6:00-8:00 PM at BAILEY Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PA. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow to Glen Haven Memorial Park 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061, arrival time 10:00 AM.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Thompson.
Bailey Funeral Home And Cremation
4023 Annapolis Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019