On February 14, 2020; Bernadette G. Allen (nee Griffith) passed away peacefully at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Allen, Jr. She is predeceased by one brother, John Macklin Griffith and four sisters: Mary Virginia O'Connell, Dorothea T. Langton, Gloria M. Zeller, and R. Anne Kemp. She was the devoted mother of Patricia (David) Strasser and Mary Pamela Allen; loving grandmother of Suzanne Amy (Todd) McClellan and Heather (Brian) Snyder; and loving great grandmother of Abigail and Noah Snyder, and Adam and Madeline McClellan. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call to honor Bernadette's life at Evans Life Celebration Home, 8800 Harford Rd., Parkville, MD. On Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 7 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Rd., Parkville, MD. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Long Green Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., 4506 Long Green Rd., Glen Arm, MD. 21057 or the .?

