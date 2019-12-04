The Capital Gazette

Bernadette C. Thornton (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2650
Obituary
On November 30, 2019. Bernadette Carol Thornton ( nee Sank) loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 61. Bernadette was born May 27, 1958 in Baltimore, MD to George and Betty Lou Sank. She attended North East High School. Bernadette Married Charles (Chip) Thornton August 25, 2007. She held Positions at Danaher Tool Company and then moved to United Book Press where she worked for 18 years. Bernadette is preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Lou. She is survived by her husband Charles Thornton, her daughter Kristy (Dennis) Johnston, Sons David Vizbaras Paul Vizbaras, Step Daughter Jena Thornton, Grandson Parker W. Johnston, Sisters Debra Lynn Smith, Pamela Keyser, Kathy (Louie) Weckesser; brothers Lee (Joyce) Sank, Michael (Ruby) Sank, Gregory Sank, and George (Terry) Sank. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews. Visit the Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 169 Riviera Drive, Pasadena MD on Wednesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Service will begin at 7 PM. The family is appreciative of flowers or donations made in Bernadettes memory to the . Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
