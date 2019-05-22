On May 20, 2019 Bernadine P. (née Kaminski) Lange. Former wife of Phil Lange Sr.. Dear mother of Phil Jr., Diane and the Late Timmy (Bear) Lange. Sister of Butch Kaminski and the late Florence Myers. Cherished grandmother of Donovan, Brittany, Cortney and Lonnie. Great grandmother of Jordan Jr., Trinity, Isiah, Elijah and Hudson. Visit Gonce Funeral Service 169 Riviera Dr. on Thursday and Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Service on Saturday at 10:00 am. Interment in Gardens of Faith Cemetery. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 22, 2019