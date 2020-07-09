Bernadine Oralee Fryer-Daniel was lovingly laid to rest at a graveside service which was held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD in a sea of family and supporters to celebrate a life gone too soon. Bernadine was born in the town of Ida Sabina in the Berbice River, Guyana. She grew up in Silver City, Wismar, Linden. Her career path allowed her to focus on payroll and accounting. In Guyana, she worked at the Guyana Mining Enterprise. Upon emigrating to the US in 1993, she joined the Howard University Hospital and remained there for the past 27 years. At the time of her passing, she was the Assistant Director of Payroll and Accounting. Bernadine was active in her community. During her time as member of the Seabrook SDA Church, she held many roles in Youth and Children's Ministries including Director/Deputy Director of the Adventurers and Pathfinders scout clubs. Living in love and walking in faith, Bernadine went to sleep in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 24. She leaves a legacy of love, honor, fun, and total commitment to be a servant of God and friend to her family and man. Bernadine is predeceased by her father and mother: Rosalyn and Arnold Fryer; siblings: Aubrey Fryer, Winston Fryer, Iris Vandenburg, and Josephine Vandenburg. Bernadine is survived by her daughters: Sharon Daniel (Gary Williams) and Shenteia Fryer; her granddaughters: Kaleah, Kaila, and Kia; her husband Oren Daniel; her sisters: Mary Vandenburg, Patricia Vandenburg, and Juliet Vandenburg; her brothers: Bryan Vandenburg, Egan Vandenburg, Paul Vandenburg, Leslie Vandenburg, Romeo Vandenburg, and Colin Fryer; cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, a gofundme account has been established GOFUNDME.COM
Bernadine Fryer- Daniel Memorial organized by the Howard University Hospital Community.