Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity)
7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.
Bernard Alphonsus Cleckner, 88, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Bernard was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 5, 1931, to the late Margaret and John Cleckner. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School and went on to serve his country proudly as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954. Bernard was an accountant, and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Christ the King) and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking and wood carving, gardening, and bird watching. But most of all, Bernard loved spending time with his family. Bernard is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Margaret C. Cleckner; his loving children, Bernard A. Cleckner Jr., Mary Jo Kraft, and Laura M. Craig; his cherished grandchildren, Paul C. Kraft III, Julia A. Gronaw, Haley L. Cerri, Cade S. Cleckner, Stephen C. Craig Jr., Callie A. Cleckner, and Daniel J. Craig; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Elena J. Gronaw, Abigail G. Gronaw, and one-on-the-way. Bernard was predeceased by five dear siblings. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12th, at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity), 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Bernard's name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at www.hospicechesapeake.org To offer condolences to the Cleckner family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
