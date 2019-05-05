Bernard C. Sokolis

On May 3, 2019, Bernard C. Sokolis, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Jean; devoted father of Bernie Sokolis; cherished grandfather of Cory Sokolis, Ryan Sokolis and his wife, Samantha; loving great-grandfather of Lincoln Sokolis; and dear brother of Teresa Sokolis Monka and Agnes Sokolis Sampson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday, May 8th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, 11 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or by visiting . For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 5 to May 8, 2019
