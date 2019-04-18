Bernard T. "Terry" Devaney Sr. cherished Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend passed away surrounded by his family on April 7, 2019. Terry was born to Peter and Dorothy Devaney on March 12, 1931 in New York City. Terry moved with his family to Maryland in 1942. Terry attended DeMatha Catholic High-School and graduated with the first graduating class in 1950. Terry was an All Prep athlete in, Football, Basketball and Baseball at DeMatha and was inducted into the first class of the DeMatha Hall of Fame in 1991. Terry attended the University of Maryland but took a break from his studies when he was drafted into the Army in 1952. After completing a two-year tour in the Army he began a long distinguished career with the Federal Government. He was a Senior Analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency. He retired from DIA after 35 years of service. Terry also served as a Trustee at Prince George's Community College and later as a member of the Maryland State Board of Higher Education. In 1952 he married the former Mickey Perry. In 1962 Terry and Mickey moved to Bowie and raised their six children there. Terry was one of the founding fathers of what is now the Bowie Boys and Girls Club and was very involved in his Bowie community as a young man. In 1966 he ran for Mayor of Bowie. Although he lost that campaign a love of politics was born. After his retirement in 1990 Terry spent his Thursday afternoons with his Knights of Columbus brothers and on any Friday night you could find him holding court with his pizza and politics group at TJ Elliott's restaurant. He loved his Florida vacations with his wife, reading a good book, lunch with his close friends and enjoyed spending time with his large extended family. Terry lived his life loud and proud and enjoyed being the center of attention. His stories were legendary and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Terry was predeceased by his wife Mickey, his brother Peter and his oldest son Tee. He is survived by his brother Dennis (Caryn) Devaney. His legacy lives on through his family. Children; Gail McDermott, Kevin (Pam) Devaney, Denise (John) Hazard, Colleen (Brad) Nicholson and Martin (Katherine) Devaney. His grandchildren; Jessica (Herb) Evans, Michelle (Steven) Scott, Teri McDermott, Katie (Jonny) Kibler. Kaitlin (Chris) Sinclair, Kacie and Avery Devaney. Shannon Hazard (Fiancé' Noah Heller), Megan Hazard, Tad (Jordan) Nicholson, Matt (Jessica) Nicholson, Clair, Aiden, and Logan Devaney. His great grandchildren; Connor and Edward Evans, Hartleigh and Reagan Sinclair, Brody and Mac Scott, Maverick Kibler, Waylon, Dylan and Nolan Nicholson and many cherished nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 11am, St. Pius Catholic Church, 14720 Annapolis Road Bowie, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary