With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, Mr. & Mrs. Bernard J. Holmes, Jr. (Jeanne) announce the death of their beloved son, Bernard J. Holmes, III, on March 5, 2019. He was 64 years old. The cause of death was Hypertensive Cardio Vascular Disease. His sisters, who he loved and teased, will miss him forever (Bonnie Holmes, Lizzie Trochimowicz, Mary Kay Shina). He will also be mourned by uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins and other extended family.Jerry was a 1973 graduate of Northeast High School and went on to take courses at MICA, and Dundalk Community College. He then started in the transportation business and was owner/operator of his own cab in Baltimore City for 22 years. He then apprenticed at Local 100 Sheet Metal Union, became a journeyman, and worked in that industry for several years. A candlelight vigil was held for him by the residents of the apartment building where he had resided for 25 years. No formal services will be held. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. of Jerry's was the Special Olympics. Jerry will be forever missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard J. Holmes III.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019