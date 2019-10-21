Bernard "Bernie" Marshall Long, a resident of Georgetown, TX and previously of Deale, MD, was called home to serve our Lord on July 18, 2019. Born on November 19, 1954, in Washington, DC to the late Marshall and Margaret Long, Bernie grew up in Washington and graduated from Suitland High School. After graduation, Bernie was hired by DynaLectric and worked his entire 38-year career with the same company. Bernie married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Smith, on May 19, 1979. Bernie and Joyce had a small farm where they raised chickens, cows and grew vegetables. After Bernie retired, he and Joyce moved to Texas where he was able to concentrate on his true passions, the great outdoors and helping others. Shortly after moving there, Bernie became the director of the hunting and shooting program for the Sun City Rod and Gun Club, a position he held for almost 10 years. Bernie was very active with Sun City's summer "Fish Camp" for very young adults. Bernie also led a group of Sun City Rod and Gun Club members in a Texas youth hunt to teach youth how to hunt in a safe and well-managed environment. Bernie and his wife were active members of Friendship Baptist Church in Maryland and Crestview Baptist Church in Texas. Bernie was also extremely active with Patriot Outfitters, a faith-based organization that provides weekend hunting retreats for active-duty military. Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joyce; his brother, Anthony and his wife, Louise; brother-in-law, Ben Smith and his wife, Linda; nephews, Billy, Andrew and Jordan; and niece, Jenna. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Friendship Community Baptist Church, 37 Jewell Road, Dunkirk, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Main Street Baptist Church, 1001 S. Main Street, Georgetown, TX 78626 (Please mark for Patriot Outfitters/Bernie Long Hunts in the memo line).
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019