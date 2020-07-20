1/1
Bernard White
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Bernard Aloysius White "Pop", 87, of Annapolis, MD passed away at his home on July 18, 2020. Born on June 14, 1933 in Washington, DC, Bernie fondly referred to himself as the 14th of 18 children born to the late William and Helen White. He attended Eastern High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After leaving military service in 1956, Bernie began a successful 34-year career as a printer with Judd and Detweiler, Inc. in Washington, DC. Bernie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, the Fleet Reserve and American Legion. He enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises, helping those in need and, most of all, spending time with his family. Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy White; one son, Bernard (Polly) White, Jr. of Davidsonville, MD; three daughters, Susan (Mark) Brown and Patty (Joe) Goodchild, both of Annapolis, and Jenny (Matt Reidy) White of Crofton, MD; two brothers, Paul and Michael White; and three sisters, Dorothy White, Marie Helm and Sara Ruschaupt. He was the grandfather of Bernard White III, James White, William Cawthorne VI, Nicholas Brown, Lisa Campbell and Emily Goodchild; and great-grandfather of Gavin, Skylar, Cameron, Carter, Ari, Lucie, Dominick and Rylee. Friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, July 21 from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD where Bernie's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 11:30 a.m. A full celebration of Bernie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
1 entry
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
