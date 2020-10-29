Bernice L. DeJesus, passed on October 22, 2020. She was born to Rosalee and Lovell Spencer Sr. on January 16, 1961. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalee; and brother, Lovell Spencer Jr. She is survived by husband, of 30 years, Juan "Butch" DeJesus; daughter, Jalyn DeJesus; and sister, Sharon Spencer. Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis. The viewing will be from 10-11 a.m.; followed by funeral at 11 a.m., which can be viewed on Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88023233927
.