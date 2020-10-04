Bernice E. (Bekkala) McCullough, 90, passed away on September 27, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Maia Grabau, where she had been residing over the past three years. Bernice was born on May 10, 1930, in Laurium, the only daughter of the late Ralph and Sylvia (Arola) Bekkala. As a child, Bernice attended and graduated from the Calumet schools. She later attended Suomi College (Finlandia University). Bernice was the beloved wife of the late David R. McCullough; devoted mother of Maia (David), Marcy (Mark, deceased), and Matt (Ikuko); the loving grandmother of Andrew, David, Ashley, Elizabeth, Sean, Skye, and Mary; and the cherished sister of Ralph (Jill), John (Sarah) and Bruce (Mary). She will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Calumet. A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2021. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at www.beallfuneral.com