The Capital Gazette

Bernice F. Kemp-Leeper

Obituary
On December 24, 2019. Bernice F. Leeper passed away on Christmas Eve. She was 93 years old. She is the beloved wife of the late George Kemp Sr. and Robert Leeper; Devoted mother of George Kemp Jr., and wife Connie, Bonnie March and husband Marvin and the late Ronald Kemp. Cherished grandmother of 11 and also blessed with many great grandchildren. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Highway Sunday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Funeral Service Monday at 11 am. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
