The Capital Gazette Obituaries
Bertha Lee "Bertie" Gill


1928 - 2019
Bertha Lee "Bertie" Gill Obituary
Bertha Lee Gill, 91, a longtime resident of Bowie, MD and previously of Timonium, MD and Greenwood VA, passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born October 1, 1928 to the late Norman and Thelma Ports. Bertha worked for Black and Decker early in her career, then spent many years working for Prince Georges County Schools. Bertie enjoyed spending time with her family and many trips to Ocean City, MD. In addition to her parents Bertha was preceded in death by her husband Donald Leroy in 2014, and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Carolyn and Joseph Johnson of Gambrills, Karen Carter of Annapolis: and grandsons, Jesse Johnson and Dylan Johnson both of Gambrills. The family would like to acknowledge the loving support and friendship from our forever "Mackell Lane" friends. In keeping with Bertie's wishes, a celebration of life will be held beachside in Ocean City, MD at a later date. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
