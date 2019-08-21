Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Morris. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Jenkins Memorial Church 133 Riviera Dr, Riviera Beach , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha (Bert) Rae Morris, nee Thomas, 91, a longtime resident of Riviera Beach in Pasadena, passed quietly into the arms of our Lord on August 15, 2019 while under care of Hospice of the Chesapeake. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy (Lee) Charles Morris, her three grandchildren Danielle, Kristen, and Danny, and her brother Raymond Thomas. She was born to her parents, Bertha and Raymond Thomas in Baltimore on July 10, 1928, the oldest of three siblings. She attended Baltimore City public schools and graduated from Southern High School. She married her childhood sweetheart, Lee, on October 19, 1946 after his return from service in the Navy during WWII. Bert was raised in faith at Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore, later becoming a longtime member of Jenkins Memorial Church in Riviera Beach where she served in the Ladies Aide Society and sang in the Church Choir. She worked over the years for Western Auto, Frank and Sam's Produce in Cross Street Market, the Baltimore Convention Center and Macy's at Marley Station, but she was always a loving homemaker for her husband and five children. Bert loved to sing. In addition to singing in the church choir, she often sang solos providing special music to the congregation. She was also a longtime member of the Pascal Go Getters, a group that shared the love of music with seniors throughout Anne Arundel County. She also loved to bowl and was a member of the Thursday Morning Ladies League at Sandusky's Riviera Bowl. Bert also loved to bake, her favorites being cinnamon cake, black joe cake, sticky buns, peanut butter candy and homemade donuts. Her family always looked forward to her Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners of Ham, Turkey, Sour Beef and Dumplings with all the desserts. She served her community as a Cub Scout Den Mother for Pack 709 and a Girl Scout Leader in Rivera Beach. She was President of the PTA and regularly coordinated May Day events for Riviera Beach Elementary School. She worked the Annual Fireman's Carnival at Riviera Beach Firehall, assisted with Riviera Little League, and helped found the Riviera-etts, a Pasadena Majorette and Marching Band costumed in Red, White, and Blue. Her favorite pastime was watching afternoon soap operas, better known to her children as, "My Stories." Bert is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda and Ed Modeski of Baltimore, Laura and Dan Ryan of Pasadena, Dennis and Gloria Morris of Hancock, David and Kathy Morris of Pasadena, and Donald and Susan Morris of Severn, her grandchildren; Bobby, Leeann, Kimberly, Terri Joy, Keith, Kristy, Heather, Dave Jr., Justin, Garrett and Casey, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and her sister Minna Bosley. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr, Riviera Beach, MD 21122. Light refreshments will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. Interment with her husband, Lee, at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 445 Defense Hwy, Annapolis, MD 21401.

