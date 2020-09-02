1/
Bertha S. Hein
Bertha S. Hein a longtime resident of Pasadena, passed away on August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter L. Hein; devoted mother of John W. Hein, Sr. and George E. Hein; dear grandmother of three grandsons and great-grandmother of two. Bertha was a teacher for 10 years in Ohio and for 5 years in Anne Arundel County Schools. She also was a longtime member of Galilee Lutheran Church and volunteered at The Mountain Library. She enjoyed sewing, baking and reading. She will be dearly missed by all. Please send any contributions in the name of Bertha S. Hein if you desire to The Capital University Alumni Fund 2199 E. Main Street Columbus, Ohio 43209 or The Galilee Lutheran Church 4652 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Services and Interment are private. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
