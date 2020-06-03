Beryl Louis Francis Beryl Louis Francis passed away in his home on May 3, 2020 in Rockingham, NC. He was born May 24, 1937 to John C Francis and Reina B Smith\Francis in Berwyn, Neb. Beryl completing his education at John Hopkins University in Baltimore Maryland where he earned a bachelors in engineering and business management. He also served in the United States Air Force reserve from 1959 to 1965. For many years he was the owner of Barras and Watson's Welding Supply Company. In Baltimore, Maryland. After selling his company he worked with Scotchman Industries of Phillip SD, as a manufacture rep.handling the territory of the East Coast for 30 years. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Rena Francis along with his brother Richard and sister Ardythe. He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Halligan of Rockingham, North Carolina, Sister Josephine Schallop of Scottsdale, Arizona children, Jonathan Francis, Karen Sharp, Kelly Francis, Joel Francis and stepsons Jason Smith and Jesse Smith. As well as 11 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. A victim of Parkinson's disease, he decided early on to donate his body to Elon University for the advancement of science. Memorial Service will be Saturday June 6, 2020, at the farm. Watson-King Funeral Home Rockingham NC



