Beth Yvonne Isberg was born October 27, 1927 in Laramie, WY to parents: Elmer M. and Orpha G. (Brubaker) Isberg. Many happy hours of her early childhood were spent with her maternal grandparents at their cattle ranch near Laramie. She graduated high school at age 16 and went on to Univ. of WY to study pre-nursing. She earned her nursing degree in CO in June 1948 and in August 1948 married Richard W. Polgreen who was a returning WWII veteran studying Engineering at U of MN. Beth enjoyed her family and homemaking and was a stay at home mom until 1966 when returned to Nursing on a part time basis. Through Richard's work at 3M company, they lived in Hutchinson, MN; Freehold, NJ; Tokyo, Japan; then back to the Midwest to live in Hudson, WI. Beth was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sons: John (Pam) of Annapolis, Robert (Trish), and Tom (Mel). Seven grandchildren: Dan of Stevensville, David and Lydia (and their mother Rahel of Annapolis), Erin, Andrew, Caitlin, Ben, and Rachel St. John of Annapolis. Eight great grandchildren: Kyler, Avery, Elise, Zachary, Norah, and Wesley. A memorial service will be held in Hudson, WI at a later date.



