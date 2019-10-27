|
|
Betsey Florence Grimm passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 94. Betsey, daughter of Rosalie and Walter Jaseph and a sibling to Ruth and Harold, was born on May 9, 1925, in Milford Massachusetts and raised in Warwick, Rhode Island. At the age of 9 she and her family moved to Washington, DC where Betsey attended and graduated from Anacostia High School. After high school, Betsey attended Strayer Business School and worked at Georgetown University Hospital, managing the blood bank. On August 28, 1948 Betsey married the love of her life, Clyde Grimm. Clyde preceded her in death in May 2018, after 69 years of marriage. She was most proud of her family and her home. She spent a lifetime making sure her home was always ready for whomever visited and tending to her husband, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She knew she was a child of God and felt that placing the Lord in charge, in all things, was how she made it through each day. In her early married life, Betsey was deeply involved in her sons' schools and activities. She loved to garden and won many awards for its beauty. She could make a silk purse out of a sow's ear, loved to decorate her home and was often sought by others for her decorating prowess. Active in the community and church, Betsey was a lifetime partner in all of Clyde's work and interests. Most recently, Betsey lived at Brightview Senior Living where, in a short year, she made many friends and was known as the life of the party. She was instrumental in helping others adjust to their new surroundings and spent time encouraging new residents to become involved in the activities. She will be deeply missed by her sons Richard Clyde Grimm, his wife Linda, and David Edward Grimm and his wife Sally. Her grandchildren Daniel Grimm and his wife Emily, Patrick Grimm and his wife Gretchen, Matthew Grimm and his wife Sammie Jo, Tara and Emily, had the pleasure of loving their grandmother, who they affectionately called Ninnie, longer than most grandchildren. Betsey had the pleasure of seeing them through many of their milestones. Her great-grandchildren, Amelia, Gates, Henry and Carson, brought her boundless joy. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm at First Baptist Church of Crofton, 1690 Crofton Pkwy., Crofton, MD, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Betsey's life can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019