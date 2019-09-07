Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Everett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bettie M. Everett, 75, a 48 years resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Lansdowne, died on September 4, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mrs. Everett was born on July 13, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to the late Harry and Florence Sanford. She worked as a mail carrier for the Pasadena Post Office for 30 years and recently retired from Home Depot after 8 years of service. Outside of work, she enjoyed being a wife and mother who provided a loving home for her family. Her hobbies included collecting beanie babies and mailboxes, shopping, and watching wildlife. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Everett is preceded in death by her brother, Harry Robert Sanford. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Joseph Everett; sons, Darrin Everett (Theresa) of Pasadena, Brian Everett (Michelle) of Dagsboro, DE, and Joseph Everett, III of Pasadena; 6 grandchildren, Joseph IV, Brittany, Haley, Nicholas, Dylan, and Marley Everett; and 3 great-grandchildren, Carly, Lexi, and Caleb. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Bettie M. Everett, 75, a 48 years resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Lansdowne, died on September 4, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mrs. Everett was born on July 13, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to the late Harry and Florence Sanford. She worked as a mail carrier for the Pasadena Post Office for 30 years and recently retired from Home Depot after 8 years of service. Outside of work, she enjoyed being a wife and mother who provided a loving home for her family. Her hobbies included collecting beanie babies and mailboxes, shopping, and watching wildlife. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Everett is preceded in death by her brother, Harry Robert Sanford. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Joseph Everett; sons, Darrin Everett (Theresa) of Pasadena, Brian Everett (Michelle) of Dagsboro, DE, and Joseph Everett, III of Pasadena; 6 grandchildren, Joseph IV, Brittany, Haley, Nicholas, Dylan, and Marley Everett; and 3 great-grandchildren, Carly, Lexi, and Caleb. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close