Betty Ann Fletcher
1935 - 2020
Betty Ann Fletcher, 85, a 49-year resident of Pasadena, MD, passed away peacefully at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Oct. 12, 2020, having recently been diagnosed with cancer. Mrs. Fletcher was born on April 5, 1935, in Baltimore, MD, to the late George and Johanna Baumann. She grew up in the Locust Point neighborhood and was a 1953 graduate of the all-girls Eastern High School. She worked for Southern States Cooperative before her marriage in 1955. Mrs. Fletcher was later employed as a bookkeeper for Annapolis Federal Savings and Loan in Annapolis, MD, before co-owning Pasadena Party, which she operated with her friend and business partner Shirley Esposito for nearly a decade. Outside of work, Mrs. Fletcher had many interests, but mostly enjoyed being with her family, whether it was on her many vacations to Ocean City, MD, or during holiday gatherings in which her children and grandchildren enjoyed Nana's famous sugar cookies and other treats. She was a passionate fan of Baltimore sports teams, enjoyed the challenge of a tough jigsaw puzzle and liked watching her favorite television shows accompanied by her cat, Mittens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fletcher is preceded in death by two siblings and her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, Adrian "Ates" Fletcher, who passed away in 2010. Her beautiful life with be cherished in the lives of her children: Karen (Fletcher) MacFie and her husband, Bill, of Pasadena; Mark Fletcher of Pasadena; Guy Fletcher and his wife, Robin, of Frederick, MD; and Scott Fletcher and his wife, Valerie, of Stuart, FL. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Adriane Luongo and her husband, Matthew; Ian MacFie and his wife, Brooke; Bradley Fletcher; Kelsey Fletcher; Alec Fletcher; Madeline Fletcher; and Wade Fletcher. She had one great-grandson, Micah Luongo. In accordance with her wishes, her life will be privately celebrated by her family. Memorial donations can be made to Partners in Care, 8151-C Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. With your donation, please include, "In memory of Betty Fletcher." Remembrances can be left on her obituary at Stallings Funeral Home P.A. at: www.StallingsFH.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

