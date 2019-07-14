Betty Ann Lerner of Stevensville, MD passed away on July 12, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. She was 78. Born on July 23, 1940 in Maryland, Betty was the daughter of the late Edwin Katzenberger and Alma Bagwell. Betty was retired from Willis Tire in Stevensville. She loved animals, and loved to take care of pets for others. Betty is survived by her husband Russell Lerner of Stevensville, MD; children Elizabeth A. Dorr Wright (William L. Wright) of Greensboro, MD; William A. Dorr, IV of Centreville, MD; Debbie A. Dorr of Easton, MD; Stepdaughters Karen Lerner of Joppa, MD; Kimberly A. Gummer of Severn, MD; niece Shelli Herrell Germanaro; nephew Theodore Herrell; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 3 great nieces; 1 great nephew. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her sister Patricia L. Herrell. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 14, 2019