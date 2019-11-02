Betty Couture, 93, of Pasadena, MD peacefully passed away on October 17, 2019 at Hospice of Chesapeake. She will be remembered for her devotion to family and friends, fun-loving personality and zest for life. She retired from Chevron Oil Company in 1984 after 30 years as an office manager. Betty was very active in the Women of NALC at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Chevron Retirees and St. Jane Frances Seniors Club. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Paul Couture; and brother, David Leister. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Dunleavy; son and daughter-in-law, David and Patricia Couture; her three grandchildren, Niccole, Gabrielle and Travis; and brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Hazel Leister. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church located at 8581 Ft. Smallwood Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019