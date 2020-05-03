Betty May Dawson, a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County, passed away peacefully at age 93 on Tuesday morning, April 28th, at her home in Annapolis. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1943 and shortly thereafter went to work at Fort George G. Meade, where she met Thomas E. Dawson, Jr. They married on February 2nd, 1946 and were together for 52 years until he passed away in 1998. For the next eight years, Betty volunteered with the Anne Arundel Dept of Aging. She was a great fan of country music, dancing and day trips to Dover Downs, and always enjoyed her time with family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Dawson of Annapolis. She was predeceased by siblings Emily Sachs, Burton Phelps and Vernon Phelps. Interment will be private at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be offered at www.simplicitycfs.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2020.