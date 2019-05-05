Betty L. Dolan, 83, a lifelong resident of the Annapolis area, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Milford, Delaware. Betty was born on January 8, 1936, in Annapolis, MD to the late Eugene and Ethel Aisquith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, David R. Dolan, and two sisters; Roberta Reiken and Pearl Pulliam. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lindburgh Dolan, her children; Charles Dolan (Trish) of Greensboro, MD, Gary l. Dolan, Melody Dolan (Rob) of Harwood, MD and daughter-in-law, Kim, sister of Benny Aisquith (Lois) . She is also survived by six grandchildren; Rick Dolan (Laurie) of Gainesville, FL, Charles L. Dolan, Jr., of Fruitland, MD Chuck Dolan (Liz), Anthony George (Stacey), Andrea Houston Simms and Jasmine Shipley (Ryan), and seven great-grandchildren; Ashley Dolan, Dominick Simms, Trent Dolan, Serenity Ireland, Lilliana and Ryan Shipley, Jr., Graycen George and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Betty's life on Tuesday, May 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the George P. Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, 1911 Forrest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 5, 2019