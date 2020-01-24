BETTY FELTER FAUST – 98, died January 20, 2020, at Charlestown Living Retirement Community in Catonsville after a lengthy illness. Born in Baltimore in 1921, the former Laura Betty Coole was the daughter of the late Edna Nickels Coole and Olan Jennings Coole. She graduated from Forest Park High School and was of the Methodist faith. When she retired in 1979 from the Baltimore County Board of Education after 20 years, she was a secretarial aide at Campfield Elementary School. After she married Robert Leonard Felter of Baltimore in 1942, they lived in Hebbville in Baltimore County until his death in 1980. In 1982 she married William Heber Faust and they resided in Rodgers Forge in Towson until moving to Charlestown. There she was recognized for her extensive volunteer work with the Treasure Sale and the Pastoral Care office. Mr. Faust died in 2005. Surviving are two sons, Robert Olan Felter of Arnold and Ralph Leonard Felter of York, Pa.; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two stepchildren. Visitation will be at 10:15 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church at Charlestown. Burial will be in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. Arrangements are by Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home in Rodgers Forge. Memorials in her name may be made to Charlestown United Protestant Church or Our Lady of Angels, 711 Maiden Choice LA. Catonsville, MD 21228.

