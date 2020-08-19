Betty Genevieve Rose, 95, died August 13,2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Gambrills MD; she was an active member of the Arundel Baptist Church. During World War II she worked at the Hagerstown Aviation Plant, making parts for airplanes in support of our war efforts. A homemaker, very devoted to her family she was preceded in death by her husband, Markel E. Rose Sr. who died in 2012. She is survived by her son Markel E. Rose Jr. and his wife, Diane of Central City, PA and her daughter, Janice Cooper and her husband, Ron of Millersville, MD. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054 where Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday August 20. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Due to COVID restrictions there is a 25 person limit at the Funeral Home and face coverings are required. Please be considerate. Online condolences may be placed at:



