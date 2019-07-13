Betty Hutchinson passed away on May 16, five months short of her 100th birthday. She had lived at Friends House Retirement Community in Sandy Spring, Maryland, for over 30 years. Prior to that, she lived in Riva. Her career as a medical social worker included a number of international positions and several positions with the Anne Arundel County Health Department. She was a member of Annapolis Friends Meeting. After retirement, Betty volunteered with the American Friends Service Committee. She was a faithful peace activist well into old age. A memorial service will be held at Sandy Spring Friends Meeting in Sandy Spring, Maryland, on July 20 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 13, 2019