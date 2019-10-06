Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Williams. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Peter's Episcopal Church 211 Mulberry Street Lewes , DE View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On September 13, 2019, Betty Jane Williams peacefully passed away. She was born on July 10, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to the late William and Margaret "Susie" Kerchner. Betty worked at the Acme Grocery Stores in Annapolis for many years as a Retail Clerk before moving to Ridgely MD. She loved going to Chincoteague and combing the beach with her late husband Raymond Williams, Jr. She was known for her infectious laughter. She had a tremendous love for dogs. Betty is survived by her daughter Melissa Nowell; daughter Candy Williams and her wife Jacqueline Ferris; and brother, William F. Kerchner, Jr. and his wife Ann Worthington. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son-in-law, James Nowell, and her sister, Patricia Brundage. Faced with health issues in recent years, Betty was given precious loving support and care by Marioka "Dee" Brewer. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 211 Mulberry Street, Lewes, DE 19958, on October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. For condolences please visit

