Betty Jean De Foor Bradford, 85 passed away on August 10, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1935 in Warren, Ohio. Daughter to the late Bertha Elder DeFoor and Warren Clemmet DeFoor. Betty retired from Dept. of Agriculture, Washington D.C and later from Long & Foster Realtors in Bowie Maryland. Due to COVID service will be private. All monetary donations will be donated in the memory of Betty DeFoor Bradford to the Alzheimer's Association